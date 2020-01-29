UrduPoint.com
Routine Torkham Terminal Operations Resumed After Closure: FO

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:55 PM

Routine Torkham terminal operations resumed after closure: FO

The Torkham border crossing point was immediately closed on Wednesday after two rockets fired by terrorists from the Afghan territory landed near Torkham border terminal on Pakistan side early in the day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Torkham border crossing point was immediately closed on Wednesday after two rockets fired by terrorists from the Afghan territory landed near Torkham border terminal on Pakistan side early in the day.

The foreign office spokesperson in a press release said that in order to ensure safety and security of vehicles and pedestrians, the Torkham crossing-point was immediately closed.

"The Pakistan side immediately contacted Afghan authorities and conveyed serious concerns over the incident, which could have caused casualties," the press release added.

It further said the routine border terminal operations were resumed in the afternoon.

In the incident, there were no casualties however, minor damages were reported.

