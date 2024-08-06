Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday presided over a meeting in the Livestock Department in which progress on the projects approved by the chief minister Punjab for the development of livestock was reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday presided over a meeting in the Livestock Department in which progress on the projects approved by the chief minister Punjab for the development of livestock was reviewed.

Performance of Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board and Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company was also examined.

Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar gave a detailed briefing on the current status of these projects, while Chief Executive Officer PLDD Board and PA & Meat Company Sanaullah highlighted the performance of these public sector companies.

The minister while addressing the meeting said that the package of 12 billion rupees for the implementation of projects in the Livestock department of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would prove to be a game changer for livestock farmers. He directed to ensure the timeline of implementation of these initiatives in every way. He gave instructions to prepare a dashboard for PITB to provide up-to-date information about the timeline of all projects. The minister endorsed that it was necessary to ensure effective publicity of these initiatives on the media. He explained that all projects must be verified by the Urban Unit Wing and third party monitoring.

The provincial minister maintained that 80,000 livestock farmers would be able to easily purchase fodder, silage and mineral mixture for 4 lakh animals through the cash digital framework of the Chief Minister Livestock Card.

Surveillance and random sampling should be ensured for foot and mouth diseases, he added and further said that in the programme of transfer of about 11 thousand animals to poor rural women of 12 districts of South Punjab, merit, transparency and implementation of conditions should be ensured.

The minister directed the Chief Executive Sanaullah to present the business plan of PEMCO and PLDD Board in the next meeting so that the future action plan can be made. He said that the board needed to use the 1,000 acres under its control for fattening and feed programme under public and private partnership. He further asked Pemco GB to come up with a plan containing proposals to outsource its meat and beef line under the partnership agreement with the private company so that the company can become a profitable enterprise.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the Punjab government was trying hard to make PEMCO and PLDD board stand on their own feet.

Additional Secretary Livestock Dr. Usman, DG Livestock (Extension) Asif Salman Sahi, DG (Production) Asif Rafiq, DG Livestock (Research) Sajjad Hussain while DG South Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ashraf participated online in the meeting.