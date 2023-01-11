UrduPoint.com

Row Between PDA, Metropolitan Govt Over Bus Stand

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Row between PDA, Metropolitan Govt over bus stand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :In the wake of a dispute between Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and Capital Metropolitan Government over the construction of Peshawar Bus Stand, the former has assured that the project would be handed over to the latter, on the condition that CMG pays the expenses so far incurred.

According to sources from the Local Government Department, the PDA during a meeting had said that handing over the project to the PDA was the decision of the provincial government. According to the decision, the PDA was asked to arrange expenses for the project from its own resources.

The PDA said that it was decided that the bus stand would remain under the hold of the PDA till the recovery of expenses and profit of the project and later the stand would be handed over to the Capital Metropolitan Government.

However, the PDA had agreed to hand over the project to the Capital Metropolitan Government, if the expenses so far made on the project were returned to the PDA and then the Metropolitan Government could complete it according to its will.

The sources said that the Local Government Department has acquired the business model of the project from Capital Metropolitan Government and directed for presenting the entire model, time frame and income of the bus stand after which the decision of handing over the project would be decided.

