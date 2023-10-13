Rowing championship scheduled tomorrow in Bahawalpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The South Punjab Secretariat has finalized the plans for the boating tournament that will take place on Saturday, October 14, in Bahawalpur. The colorful celebration will be launched by Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rehman tomorrow morning, as the city has been decorated like a bride.

The players of various boating clubs in Pakistan have reached the city, including 15 females and 21 males. The boating experts of Rescue 1122 from South Punjab districts will also participate in the competition. The officers have been assigned the responsibilities to make the event successful, and the work of painting and decorating the Canal View Park is underway.

On the other hand, Commissioner Bahawalpur and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur have also been taken on board. Police have also prepared security and traffic plans in connection with the event, while Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has started cleaning the roads.

Deputy Secretary of the Admin Services Department, Abdul Saboor Thakur, has been appointed as the focal person for the event. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, paid a visit to the Canal View Park site and reviewed the arrangements. He also met athletes participating in rowing competitions.