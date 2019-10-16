UrduPoint.com
Royal Couple Fly Into Chitral's Broghil Valley To See Melting Glacier

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Wednesday landed in the country's northern area of Chitral to explore the natural beauty marked by the magnificent peaks of Hindukush

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Wednesday landed in the country's northern area of Chitral to explore the natural beauty marked by the magnificent peaks of Hindukush.

Prince Williams and Kate Middleton on their arrival at Chitral airport via a helicopter were presented traditional embroidered robes and regimental headgear of Chitral Scouts with a distinctive feather plume.

An album of photographs commemorating Princess Diana's visit of 1991 was also gifted to the royal couple.

The duo was flown to the Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil valley to witness the devastating effects of climate change and also the impact of flash flooding on local villages.

