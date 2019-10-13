Royal couple to see 'breadth and depth' of Pakistan: UK HC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew Sunday said during their five-day visit starting Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince Willian and Kate Middleton would like to see the 'breadth and depth' of Pakistan.

In his video message shared on Twitter, the high commissioner said the visit would largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it was today –a dynamic, aspirational and forward looking nation.

He said the Royal Couple would have a very exciting program in respect of the historic relations between Pakistan and the UK.

He said the couple would like to see the breadth and depth of the country, including "the modern leafy capital in Islamabad, the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside of the north and the rugged border region of the west".

Most importantly, he said they hoped to meet as many Pakistanis as possible during the course of the visit particularly the youth who were shaping the future of the country.

He said the duo, visiting Pakistan from October 14 to 18, was looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan.

He said he believed that the royal couple would get a get a very warm welcome in Pakistan.