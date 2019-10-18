UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Royal Couple To Stay Tonight At Local Hotel

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:41 AM

Royal couple to stay tonight at local hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) ::Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton will stay tonight at a local hotel in the provincial metropolis as inclement weather forced the plane to return to Lahore.

The special plane carrying the royal couple which left early in the evening for Nur Khan airbase, returned to Lahore Airport, as the pilot decided it due to inclement weather and landed the plane at the airport.

According to media reports, the royal couple would leave for Nur Khan airbase tomorrow in the morning.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Lahore for a day long visit.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Hotel Visit Cambridge Media Airport Prince William

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

56 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

1 hour ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

2 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

2 hours ago

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.