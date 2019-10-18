Royal couple to stay tonight at local hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) ::Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton will stay tonight at a local hotel in the provincial metropolis as inclement weather forced the plane to return to Lahore.

The special plane carrying the royal couple which left early in the evening for Nur Khan airbase, returned to Lahore Airport, as the pilot decided it due to inclement weather and landed the plane at the airport.

According to media reports, the royal couple would leave for Nur Khan airbase tomorrow in the morning.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Lahore for a day long visit.