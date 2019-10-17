(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton visited SOS children's village soon after their arrival here during their day-long visit to the historic metropolis on Thursday.

Duke and Duchess Prince William and Kate Middleton were accorded a warm reception at SOS village.The Royal couple graciously mingled with the children and responded to their queries.

During an hour long stay at the children's charitable orphanage, the British Royal couple felt completely at home and gave their precious time to the children-a cause which is very close to their hearts. Both Prince William and Kate Middleton patronize multiple charities across the globe.

In another act of grace and patronage, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended birthday party of three children, cut cake with the children during their visit of the SOS village. Kate Middleton was even more gracious and personally offered cake to birthday children.

The Royal couple have a special bonding with children and they showed their affection throughout their visit. They were specially kind to the children during their Chitral visit where they easily mingled with young and old alike.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also lent an ear to the facilities provided to the orphaned children at the village and the children took memorable photographs with the Royals.

The children showcased their paintings which were admired by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Earlier, the SOS children's village management briefed the Duke and Duchess Prince William and Kate Middleton about the working of the orphanage home. The Royal couple expressed their appreciation over the facilities being provided to the children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton left for the National cricket academy (NCA) at the Pakistan Cricket board Headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium.