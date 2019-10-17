UrduPoint.com
Royal Couple Visits Badshahi Mosque

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:49 PM

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince Williams won many hearts as they showed deepest respect to the Islamic culture and traditions during visit of the grand mosque of Lahore (Badshahi Mosque) in the walled city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince Williams won many hearts as they showed deepest respect to the Islamic culture and traditions during visit of the grand mosque of Lahore (Badshahi Mosque) in the walled city.

Kate Middleton wore green coloured eastern dress (shalwar-qameez) and covered her head with 'dupatta' in reverence to the sacred place of worship of Muslims.

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William visited all parts of the mosque bare-footed, while they were shown around different parts of the beautiful 17th century Mughal era mosque by Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

