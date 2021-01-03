UrduPoint.com
'Royal Family' Robbed South Punjab's Funds For Lahore Renovation: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said Vice President Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz during her address in Bahawalpur forgot to mention that her royal family had robbed funds of people of south Punjab in the name of Lahore renovation.

People of south Punjab were deprived of education, health facilities and electricity while all their resources were spent on Lahore, he remarked in his reaction to Maryam Nawaz's speech.

He said the farmers of south Punjab hate this royal gang as PML-N forced them to starve during its rule.

The sugarcane growers used to curse the then government policies after loading their crops on trolleys. Moreover, he said, the PML- N regime ruined lives of cotton growers due to the hatred with south Punjab.

"By blocking supply of pesticides and crop seeds, this royal gang forced the farmers to starve", Shibli remarked.

He said the Jati Umrah road had been frequently carpeted and the roads of south Punjab presented a picture of Mohenjo-daro ruins.

He wondered as to how could Maryam Nawaz now cry for South Punjab.

The minister said government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was fulfilling its promises to the people of south Punjab.

He said for the first time the Chief Minister of Punjab was elected from a remote area of South Punjab, instead of the Lahore.

Shibli said now a separate secretariat has been set up in south Punjab and development works were being carried out on equal basis there.

He said people were now satisfied and this fear was the main worry of the corrupt royal family of PML-N who were ousted by the judiciary and the masses due to their corrupt practices.

