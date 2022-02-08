UrduPoint.com

Royal Saudi Land Forces Contingent Arrives At Multan Garrison For Training: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) arrived for Joint Mechanized Training, to be conducted for two months, in Multan Garrison to enhance and strengthen the existing military cooperation between Pakistan Army and the RSLF.

The Opening Ceremony of Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training was held at Multan Garrison on Tuesday where General Officer Commanding, Major General Zafar Iqbal Marwat was the Chief Guest, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The participating troops of both the countries were part of the opening ceremony. The joint training is aimed at strengthening and sharing of knowledge through a comprehensive training programme.

Moreover, drills and procedures would be practiced and tactical exercises would be conducted to refine the same, it added.

>