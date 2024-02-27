Royal Saudi Land Forces Training With Pakistan Army Concludes At Multan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The closing ceremony of over six-week long joint military training titled “On Job Training of Royal Saudi Land Forces with Pakistan Army” was held at Multan on Tuesday.
The training was conducted from 15 January to 26 February, 2024 with a view to foster joint employment and benefiting from each other’s experiences, while further consolidating longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The training which encompassed conventional as well as sub-conventional operations, culminated with field manoeuver and battle inoculation exercise, employing air and ground forces.
The Commander Multan Corps witnessed the exercise as chief guest.
The chief guest expressed satisfaction over mutual understanding and the training standards achieved.
Recent Stories
Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session1 minute ago
-
Speakers seek state, society role in keeping young generation from drug addiction9 minutes ago
-
DC inspects bidding process of vegetables & fruits9 minutes ago
-
Driving License branch established in Bahria Town Phase 810 minutes ago
-
ECP merges SIC reserve seats petitions, defers hearing until Wednesday10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors17 minutes ago
-
Sumera Baloch wins Deputy Mayor election in Mirpurkhas20 minutes ago
-
AJK capital faces water crisis as majority of springs fail hygiene test30 minutes ago
-
37 small dams constructed, designs of seven projects completed in KP30 minutes ago
-
Agriculture University holds 117th syndicate meeting30 minutes ago
-
Colourful peace, cultural festival held on Gomal University campus30 minutes ago
-
A fusion of art, culture, creativity, Suzan Alsaid's 'Touch of Love' exhibition unveiled at PNCA30 minutes ago