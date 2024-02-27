Open Menu

Royal Saudi Land Forces Training With Pakistan Army Concludes At Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Royal Saudi Land Forces training with Pakistan Army concludes at Multan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The closing ceremony of over six-week long joint military training titled “On Job Training of Royal Saudi Land Forces with Pakistan Army” was held at Multan on Tuesday.

The training was conducted from 15 January to 26 February, 2024 with a view to foster joint employment and benefiting from each other’s experiences, while further consolidating longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The training which encompassed conventional as well as sub-conventional operations, culminated with field manoeuver and battle inoculation exercise, employing air and ground forces.

The Commander Multan Corps witnessed the exercise as chief guest.

The chief guest expressed satisfaction over mutual understanding and the training standards achieved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan ISPR Saudi Job Saudi Arabia January February From Employment

Recent Stories

Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling ..

Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors

17 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

4 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

5 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

6 hours ago
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

6 hours ago
 5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan