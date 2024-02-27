Royal Saudi Land Forces training with Pakistan Army concludes at Multan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The closing ceremony of over six-week long joint military training titled “On Job Training of Royal Saudi Land Forces with Pakistan Army” was held at Multan on Tuesday.

The training was conducted from 15 January to 26 February, 2024 with a view to foster joint employment and benefiting from each other’s experiences, while further consolidating longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The training which encompassed conventional as well as sub-conventional operations, culminated with field manoeuver and battle inoculation exercise, employing air and ground forces.

The Commander Multan Corps witnessed the exercise as chief guest.

The chief guest expressed satisfaction over mutual understanding and the training standards achieved.