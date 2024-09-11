Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Calls On Pakistan Navy CCTF-150 In Bahrain
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) delegation, led by the newly appointed RSNF Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Othman Oqab Al Zahrani, met with Commodore Asim Sohail Malik, the current Commander of Combined Task Force 150 (CCTF 150), in Manama, Bahrain.
The discussions focused on CCTF 150’s ongoing operations aimed at disrupting illicit activities in the Arabian Sea and ensuring maritime security in the region, a Pakistan Navy news release said.
During the meeting, both commanders shared their perspectives on regional maritime security challenges and explored potential avenues for collaboration between CTF 150 and the upcoming RSNF Maritime Component Command to maintain security and stability in the region. They also reaffirmed the excellent relationship between the two navies, emphasizing their shared commitment to fostering regional peace.
A comprehensive briefing on CTF 150 operations was given on the occasion, the RSNF delegation engaged with the entire Pakistan Navy team currently leading CTF 150 and exchanged views on viable options to counter contemporary maritime security challenges.
Commander of CTF 150, Commodore Asim Sohail Malik assured that his team would continue to strengthen the efforts of this multinational task force to provide robust security in this vital maritime region.
He highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to working with coalition navies to ensure peace and stability within the area of responsibility.
Pakistan Navy has the distinction of commanding CTF 150 twelve times previously. This 13th command is a manifestation of the trust and respect placed in the Pakistan Navy. The visit underscored the strong ties between the two navies and their collective dedication to countering maritime threats through joint and collaborative efforts.
