Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 At Bahrain
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 03:32 PM
Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) delegation, led by the newly appointed RSNF Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Othman Oqab Al Zahrani, met with Commodore Asim Sohail Malik, the current Commander of Combined Task Force 150 (CCTF 150), in Manama, Bahrain
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 Sep, 2024) Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) delegation, led by the newly appointed RSNF Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Othman Oqab Al Zahrani, met with Commodore Asim Sohail Malik, the current Commander of Combined Task Force 150 (CCTF 150), in Manama, Bahrain. Discussions focused on CTF 150’s ongoing operations aimed at disrupting illicit activities in the Arabian Sea and ensuring maritime security in the region.
During the meeting, both commanders shared their perspectives on regional maritime security challenges and explored potential avenues for collaboration between CTF 150 and the upcoming RSNF Maritime Component Command to maintain security and stability in the region. They also reaffirmed the excellent relationship between the two navies, emphasizing their shared commitment to fostering regional peace.
Following a comprehensive briefing on CTF 150 operations, the RSNF delegation engaged with the entire Pakistan Navy team currently leading CTF 150 and exchanged views on viable options to counter contemporary maritime security challenges.
Commodore Asim Sohail Malik, Commander of CTF 150, assured that his team would continue to strengthen the efforts of this multinational task force to provide robust security in this vital maritime region. He also highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment to working with coalition navies to ensure peace and stability within the area of responsibility.
Pakistan Navy has the distinction of commanding CTF 150 twelve times previously. This 13th command is a manifestation of the trust and respect placed in the Pakistan Navy. The visit underscored the strong ties between the two navies and their collective dedication to countering maritime threats through joint and collaborative efforts.
