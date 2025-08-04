Royal School System Organizes Walk To Mark Kashmir Exploitation Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, a walk was organized by Royal School System Latifabad under the leadership of Chief Executive Sarfaraz Ahmed, Principal Nighat Sarfaraz and Incharge Miss Mehreen from Latifabad No. 6 to Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk.
A large number of students of the school participated in the walk holding banners and placards to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Nighat Sarfaraz and Incharge Miss Mehreen and others said that the people of Pakistan are with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom.
They said that Exploitation Day makes us realize that it is the responsibility of all of us to highlight the atrocities being committed against the oppressed Kashmiri people.
APP/nsm
