Royal System Of Police, Patwari Should Be Abolished: CJP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday remarked that the institutions should be respected while the royal system of police and ‘patwari’ should be abolished

The CJP gave these remarks during hearing of a case pertaining to the 70 tola gold committee.

During the hearing of the case, the top court expressed displeasure over the poor investigation into the matter.

The chief justice inquired that how much gold the arrested goldsmith had to give through the committee. The court was told that 70 tolas of gold was not given to the plaintiff.

The chief justice noted that no income tax had been paid on one and a half million worth of gold, where does this gold come from? What is its legal status.

He said that the real suspect in this case should be the police, adding that the policeman would ask for the gold only for his own benefit.

The CJP observed that the committee was formed by the arrested suspect and the police investigated his family members.

The Supreme Court, however, approved the bail of the accused arrested in the gold committee against surety bonds worth Rs 200,000.

A three-member bench headed by the chief justice heard the case.

