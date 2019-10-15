UrduPoint.com
Royal Visit: Prince William, Kate Middleton Meet President Alvi, PM Imran

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Royal visit: Prince William, Kate Middleton meet President Alvi, PM Imran

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday as part of their ongoing tour of the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday as part of their ongoing tour of the country.The royal couple were greeted by PM Imran at his residence and met President Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr.The President and the First Lady welcomed the Royal couple at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Prince William thanked the president for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his entourage.They appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Government of Pakistan to combat climate change and to alleviate poverty.For the meeting with President Alvi and PM Imran, Kate Middleton opted for white trousers by Maheen Khan paired with a bright green tunic by Catherine Walker.She accessorised the dress with a scarf by Satrangi and earrings by Zeen.

The Duke opted for Western attire again a dark suit and tie.

Earlier, Prince William and Kate Middleton started the first full day of their tour of Pakistan by visiting the Islamabad Model College for Girls.The Model College for Girls is a government-run school for the disadvantaged four to 18-year-olds, benefiting from the Teach for Pakistan programme based on the UK's Teach First scheme.Kate arrived at the college dressed in a royal blue kurta with trousers and dupatta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan.They dropped in on a mathematics class, where televised images showed them sitting with some of the young students, whose blue uniforms matched the Duchess's dress.A video tweeted by a British reporter accompanying the couple showed William smiling as he was told the girls were "big fans" of his mother, who died in a car crash in 1997."That's very sweet of you," he could be heard saying in the video.

"I was a big fan of my mother too."

