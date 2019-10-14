Royal’s historical trip to Pakistan: Police make comprehensive security arrangements

(@fidahassanain)

Islamabad IG and other senior officials review security arrangements in the capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-14th Oct, 2019) Police officials have said that they have made comprehensive security plan for Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton who are coming to Pakistan tonight, reports suggest.

According to reports quoted a police’ spokesman saying that that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, along with other senior officials, reviewed the security arrangements made for their visit to the Federal Capital.

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are due today in Pakistan for their five-day visit, media reports say.

The Royal couple who is coming first time to Pakistan is expected to arrive in Islamabad at 9 pm. High Security arrangements have been made for the royal family on their arrival.

UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office had requested the government of Pakistan for royal couples’ visit to Pakistan. The five-day visit of the couple will end on Oct 18---while both Prince William and his wife Princess Kate will visit Islamabad and Lahore. They , according to media reports, will also visit historical places in Lahore.

Thomas Drew, the British High Commission to Pakistan, tweeted: “We are in the final countdown to the arrival in Pakistan of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Here is a flavor what to expect.

The diplomats are terming this royal trip as renewal of relation between both Pakistan and the UK.

“The forthcoming Royal visit is quite important because it is reflecting closeness of both Pakistan and the UK,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador to UK Nafees Zakria said.

It may be mentioned here that both Pakistan and the UK enjoy historical links and wish to strengthen their bilateral relations.

In 2006, Prince Charles and Camilla paid visit to Pakistan and now this royal trip is going to happen after 13 years of long gap. Before that, princess Diana also visited Pakistan in 1996. She visited Islamabad, northern areas of the country and Lahore during her trip , and Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed her when he was a cricketer. According to media reports, Diana also campaigned for fund raising for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital with his friend Imran Khan.

It may be mentioned here that over a million Pakistani are now living in the UK and other European countries.

According to a report issued by Britain’s Department of International Trade, there was around $ 4 billion bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK two years ago in 2017 and now this year once again the UK’s authorities have allowed operations of British Airways between the both countries.