HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Among Ramazan's many traditions, Roza Kushai stands as a particularly significant milestone, passed down through generations and woven into the fabric of Pakistani culture as a distinctively national ritual.

While it has recently gained visibility in advertising, Roza Kushai's roots run deep in Pakistani culture.

This tradition's authentic spirit, demonstrating how despite our rapidly changing world, these meaningful practices continue to unite families and communities.

What makes Roza Kushai remarkable is how it expands a family celebration into a communal expression of shared values.

The tradition embodies Ramazan's core principles—bringing together elements of sharing iftar, gift-giving, celebration, and most importantly, kindness and compassion toward others.

The campaign gently reminds viewers how this tradition allows children to experience the joy of childhood while learning the importance of generosity and community care.

According to a 2023 Gallup Pakistan survey, 78% of Pakistanis believe Ramazan is the year's most socially unifying period, with 64% emphasizing the importance of preserving traditions like Roza Kushai.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics highlights that over 60% of the population is under 30, making cultural transmission increasingly important. With 41% of Pakistanis now celebrating cultural events differently than a decade ago, this campaign serves as a heartening reminder that traditions like Roza Kushai offer irreplaceable moments of human connection.

The advertisement has sparked meaningful conversations about cultural preservation across Pakistan.

As digital interactions increasingly replace physical gatherings, how do we ensure these beautiful and beloved traditions continue to thrive in their authentic form?

As Ramazan progresses, it is a fitting opportunity to reflect on their own cherished Roza Kushai memories and participate in keeping this meaningful tradition alive for future generations.

Let's celebrate, share, and preserve these beautiful traditions together.