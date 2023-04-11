Close
Rozaydars More Prone To Dehyrdation In Last Ashra, Experts Warn

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Medical experts on Tuesday warned that 'rozaydars' (fasting people) were more prone to dehydration in the last Ashra of Ramazan.

Citing the weather forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department according to which most areas of the country would remain dry and hot, they said the gradual rise in temperature puts children, the elderly, patients with diabetes, kidney or other chronic diseases, as well as individuals who perform physical activity under the sun, at a higher risk of dehydration.

Talking to the ptv news channel, a renowned health expert, Dr Jamil ur Rehman Tahir warned that dehydration could cause undesirable side effects such as constipation, headache, dizziness, tiredness and dry skin.

He recommended a balanced diet and increased water intake to prevent muscle breakdown.

Dr Jamil further explained that the holy month of Ramazan was a great opportunity for people to focus on a balanced and healthy diet as fasting can help manage eating habits.

Health experts said water plays a significant role in weight loss and maintenance because it helps to get rid of toxins and reduce the feeling of hunger.

The expert asked to drink small quantities of water throughout the night and advised against drinking iced water to break the fast saying it does not replenish your thirst but can cause blood vessels to contract and cause indigestion.

He also suggested drinking water at room temperature or slightly cold.

He stressed the importance of having sehri to sustain energy levels throughout the day and said skipping it or just drinking water might cause blood sugar to drop earlier while fasting.

A light breakfast consisting of foods and drinks such as milk, yogurt, cheese, eggs, whole grain bread, raw vegetables and fruits, olive oil dishes, yogurt, and salad were preferable for sehri, he advised.

Eating in small portions at frequent intervals was also better after iftar, he said, adding that this could help prevent overeating, which can lead to discomfort and indigestion.

Whereas, Dr Sundas Khadim Ali, a consultant dietician talking to APP, advised to not rush through the meal when breaking fast and said consuming too much and too quickly at once could cause indigestion and other gastric problems.

She recommended using dates to break fast saying they are a natural source of sugar, which helps to balance low blood sugar and fuel the body with much-needed energy.

Dr Sundas cautioned against caffeinated drinks like tea etc. during sehri and packed juices, deep fired and spicy food at iftar time. She suggested a mild exercise routine instead of a heavy workout.

On Eid, people should avoid eating in large amounts frequently and restrain from consuming an excess amount of sweets, bakery items, and processed and fast food, she concluded.

