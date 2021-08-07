Rozgar scheme to engage 1.6m youth in productive pursuits: FCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab Rozgar Scheme (PRS), launched with initial allocation of Rs 30 billion, will not only engage 1.6 million unemployed youth in productive pursuits but also give much needed impetus to the national economy.

This was stated by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Chaudhry Talat Mahmood. He was addressing a zoom awareness session about PRS, arranged by the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC).

He said that the FCCI would play its role to make the scheme a success. He nominated the FCCI secretary general as the focal person for close coordination between all stakeholders.

Earlier, the PSIC explained the silent features of the PRS programme and said that people in the age group of 20 to 50 years could benefit from the scheme.

He said that small loans from Rs 1 lakh to 10 lakh could be given on two personal guarantors. "The interest rate on the loan will be only four per cent," he said, and added that the Punjab government would bear the additional interest rate.

For loans from one to 10 million, the interest rate would be five per cent. He said the government would encourage the youth to set up their own small and innovative production units instead of running after jobs. He hoped that it would transform Punjab into a hub of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) which would contribute in a big way towards economic stability and prosperity.