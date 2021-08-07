UrduPoint.com

Rozgar Scheme To Engage 1.6m Youth In Productive Pursuits: FCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Rozgar scheme to engage 1.6m youth in productive pursuits: FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab Rozgar Scheme (PRS), launched with initial allocation of Rs 30 billion, will not only engage 1.6 million unemployed youth in productive pursuits but also give much needed impetus to the national economy.

This was stated by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Chaudhry Talat Mahmood. He was addressing a zoom awareness session about PRS, arranged by the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC).

He said that the FCCI would play its role to make the scheme a success. He nominated the FCCI secretary general as the focal person for close coordination between all stakeholders.

Earlier, the PSIC explained the silent features of the PRS programme and said that people in the age group of 20 to 50 years could benefit from the scheme.

He said that small loans from Rs 1 lakh to 10 lakh could be given on two personal guarantors. "The interest rate on the loan will be only four per cent," he said, and added that the Punjab government would bear the additional interest rate.

For loans from one to 10 million, the interest rate would be five per cent. He said the government would encourage the youth to set up their own small and innovative production units instead of running after jobs. He hoped that it would transform Punjab into a hub of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) which would contribute in a big way towards economic stability and prosperity.

Related Topics

Loan Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Chamber Hub Commerce All From Government Industry Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amou ..

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amount of Test Cricket

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but ..

Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but wins nation’s heart

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to ..

Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to martyred cops

36 minutes ago
 59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.