RPO Abottabad visits DRC, reviews performance

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abottabad, Dr. Mazhar-ul-Haq here on Thursday visited Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) and reviewed its performance

ABOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abottabad, Dr. Mazhar-ul-Haq here on Thursday visited Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) and reviewed its performance.

He was accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO), Javaid Iqbal Qazir, concerned police officials and members of DRC. During the visit, he was informed that DRC Abottabad disposed of 222 case in 2014, in the year of its inception. He was informed that DRC resolved 177 cases in 2015, 330 cases in 2016, 813 cases in 2017 and 879 cases in 2018 while 870 cases have been resolved in 2019 so far. DRC also amicably settled 3278 cases of litigation since start of its functioning.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO said appreciated the working of DRC and the commitment of its members. He also urged members to continue their efforts and help out masses according to their satisfaction and expectations.

RPO also assured his cooperation to DRC members and said that a separate official would be deputed in every police station for correspondence. He also announced motorcycles for the staff DRC workers and also approved provision of needed staff. He also visited Police Driving school Abottabad.