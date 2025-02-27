Open Menu

RPO Addresses Public Complaints At Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RPO addresses public complaints at open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asgar held an open court at People’s Colony police station on Thursday to resolve public issues and provide justice to people.

He listened to the public complaints and issued on-the-spot orders for redressing them. SP Madina Division Saad Arshad, ASP Circle People’s Colony Fazlur Rehman Saifi, DSP Circle Sargodha Road Waqar Azeem, SHOs Madina Town and other police officers were present.

Civil society, media representatives and a large number of complainants were also present.

The RPO said that open courts were being held at the police station level to promote community policing. Practical steps were being taken to ensure best service delivery, he said. He said that all resources were being used for crime prevention, adding that continuous monitoring of hotspots, arrest of criminals and elimination of criminal gangs will help to reduce the crime ratio in the region.

Recent Stories

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperati ..

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation

11 seconds ago
 National Human Rights Institution launches field v ..

National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities

45 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

45 minutes ago
 Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on bod ..

Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campa ..

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan

1 hour ago
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging proce ..

Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

2 hours ago
 Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

2 hours ago
 MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan