RPO Addresses Public Complaints At Open Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asgar held an open court at People’s Colony police station on Thursday to resolve public issues and provide justice to people.
He listened to the public complaints and issued on-the-spot orders for redressing them. SP Madina Division Saad Arshad, ASP Circle People’s Colony Fazlur Rehman Saifi, DSP Circle Sargodha Road Waqar Azeem, SHOs Madina Town and other police officers were present.
Civil society, media representatives and a large number of complainants were also present.
The RPO said that open courts were being held at the police station level to promote community policing. Practical steps were being taken to ensure best service delivery, he said. He said that all resources were being used for crime prevention, adding that continuous monitoring of hotspots, arrest of criminals and elimination of criminal gangs will help to reduce the crime ratio in the region.
Recent Stories
UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation
National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities
Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan
Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..
Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan
ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations
Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan
Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..
Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..
MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strict security arrangements in place for Pak-BD match10 seconds ago
-
SCCI for special incentives to attract investment in KP14 seconds ago
-
Heart, Diabetes, and Blood Pressure patients should consult doctors before fasting: Cardiologist17 seconds ago
-
RPO addresses public complaints at open court20 seconds ago
-
Vehicle carrying dead chickens seized in Charsadda, police official injured22 seconds ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 3 more meters10 minutes ago
-
PM’s team delivered effectively on all fronts: Rana Sanaullah10 minutes ago
-
Mandra Police seize big cache of fireworks, arrest one accused20 minutes ago
-
Private schools told to help manage traffic at closing time20 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh reaffirms commitment to women’s empowerment at 15th Ladies Fund Women Awards20 minutes ago
-
2nd Convocation of GC University Hyderabad held20 minutes ago
-
Mela Channan Pir starts in Cholistan30 minutes ago