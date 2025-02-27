RPO addresses public complaints at open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asgar held an open court at People’s Colony police station on Thursday to resolve public issues and provide justice to people.

He listened to the public complaints and issued on-the-spot orders for redressing them. SP Madina Division Saad Arshad, ASP Circle People’s Colony Fazlur Rehman Saifi, DSP Circle Sargodha Road Waqar Azeem, SHOs Madina Town and other police officers were present.

Civil society, media representatives and a large number of complainants were also present.

The RPO said that open courts were being held at the police station level to promote community policing. Practical steps were being taken to ensure best service delivery, he said. He said that all resources were being used for crime prevention, adding that continuous monitoring of hotspots, arrest of criminals and elimination of criminal gangs will help to reduce the crime ratio in the region.