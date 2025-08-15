Open Menu

RPO Along With Commissioner Rawalpindi Inspects Main Route Of Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa and Commissioner Rawalpindi Engr Amir Khattak reviewed the security arrangements for the Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussian (RA) on Friday.

SSP Operations briefed the RPO in detail about the security plan and other arrangements put in place.

The RPO inspected police personnel deployed along the procession route, instructing them to stay alert, perform their duties responsibly, and keep a close watch on any suspicious activity to ensure the safety of participants.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO said that it is the top priority of police to protect the lives and properties of citizens and make all-out efforts to ensure foolproof security for Chehlum processions.

He urged the public to cooperate with the police and immediately report any suspicious activity.

