RPO Alpa Assures RCCI Of Resolving Traders' Problems
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 08:28 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Monday assured Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) delegation of immediate resolution of the problems faced by traders.
Steps were being taken to provide every facility related to peace and security to the traders as they were the backbone of the economy, he said.
RPO Alpa was talking to the RCCI delegation here at the Regional Police Office, led by RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi included Executive Committee member Rehmanullah Khan, Nasir Ali, Amanullah Khan and Zafar Khan.
The Chamber leaders commended the Punjab Government's policy against encroachments and assured their full cooperation to the Rawalpindi administration for the measures being taken in that regard. They also put forward suggestions for further improvement.
The RPO, while talking to the delegation, said according to the provincial government’s vision, orders had been issued to the relevant officers at all levels to solve the problems faced by the business community.
He said, “The business community plays a very important role in the revival of the country's economy, and all possible steps are being taken to resolve their problems on a priority basis.”
The cooperation of the business community in the anti-encroachments drive was a welcome sign, the RPO said.
As regards the construction of the Mall Road Underpass, he said alternative routes had been provided with additional wardens deployed to maintain smooth traffic flow on the surrounding roads for the convenience of the public.
The RCCI leaders also presented a bouquet to the RPO.
