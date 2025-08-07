RPO Alpa meets Peace Committee delegation, discusses security arrangements for Chehlum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Thursday held a meeting with a Divisional Peace Committee delegation to discuss security arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) and ways for promoting mutual trust and religious tolerance.

The delegation included Divisional Peace Committee Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi Chairman, Divisional President Mufti Tanveer Alam Farooqi, President Attock Qari Iftikhar Ahmed Farooqi, President Talagang Qari Nazir Ahmed, Secretary General Islamabad Maulana Abdul Rehman Muawiya and Member Maulana Muhammad Shoaib Siddique, Mufti Bilal Umar, Qari Imran Muawiya, Mufti Haider Ali and Mufti Nishad Ahmed, an RPO spokesman said.

The delegation members assured that the religious scholars would extend all possible cooperation to the police and administration to maintain an atmosphere of peace and security.

RPO Alpa said during Muharram-ul-Haram an exemplary atmosphere of peace and security was maintained in the Rawalpindi.

Once again foolproof security arrangements were being made for the Chehlum processions and gatherings to avoid any untoward incident.

More than 6,500 policemen would be deployed for securing more than 50 Chehlum processions and over 40 gatherings in the Rawalpindi region, he added.

Control rooms, he said, were also being set up at the district level to monitor the security situation and regulate the traffic flow round the clock.

Alternative routes would be announced to avoid any disruption in the Chehlum processions and gatherings, the RPO added.

The Ulema and scholars reiterated the resolve that the message of brotherhood, tolerance and peace would be spread on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

RPO Alpa vowed that the Rawalpindi Police would ensure the observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) peacefully with the cooperation of scholars.