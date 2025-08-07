Open Menu

RPO Alpa Meets Peace Committee Delegation, Discusses Security Arrangements For Chehlum

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM

RPO Alpa meets Peace Committee delegation, discusses security arrangements for Chehlum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Thursday held a meeting with a Divisional Peace Committee delegation to discuss security arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) and ways for promoting mutual trust and religious tolerance.

The delegation included Divisional Peace Committee Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi Chairman, Divisional President Mufti Tanveer Alam Farooqi, President Attock Qari Iftikhar Ahmed Farooqi, President Talagang Qari Nazir Ahmed, Secretary General Islamabad Maulana Abdul Rehman Muawiya and Member Maulana Muhammad Shoaib Siddique, Mufti Bilal Umar, Qari Imran Muawiya, Mufti Haider Ali and Mufti Nishad Ahmed, an RPO spokesman said.

The delegation members assured that the religious scholars would extend all possible cooperation to the police and administration to maintain an atmosphere of peace and security.

RPO Alpa said during Muharram-ul-Haram an exemplary atmosphere of peace and security was maintained in the Rawalpindi.

Once again foolproof security arrangements were being made for the Chehlum processions and gatherings to avoid any untoward incident.

More than 6,500 policemen would be deployed for securing more than 50 Chehlum processions and over 40 gatherings in the Rawalpindi region, he added.

Control rooms, he said, were also being set up at the district level to monitor the security situation and regulate the traffic flow round the clock.

Alternative routes would be announced to avoid any disruption in the Chehlum processions and gatherings, the RPO added.

The Ulema and scholars reiterated the resolve that the message of brotherhood, tolerance and peace would be spread on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

RPO Alpa vowed that the Rawalpindi Police would ensure the observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) peacefully with the cooperation of scholars.

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

10 minutes ago
 UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

10 minutes ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

11 minutes ago
 Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan ..

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..

19 minutes ago
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration b ..

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

26 minutes ago
 Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG ta ..

Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..

26 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 ..

Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit

26 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariff ..

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment

33 minutes ago
 Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system t ..

Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..

41 minutes ago
 Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first ..

Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan