RPO Alpa Meets Peace Committee Delegation, Discusses Security Arrangements For Chehlum
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Thursday held a meeting with a Divisional Peace Committee delegation to discuss security arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) and ways for promoting mutual trust and religious tolerance.
The delegation included Divisional Peace Committee Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi Chairman, Divisional President Mufti Tanveer Alam Farooqi, President Attock Qari Iftikhar Ahmed Farooqi, President Talagang Qari Nazir Ahmed, Secretary General Islamabad Maulana Abdul Rehman Muawiya and Member Maulana Muhammad Shoaib Siddique, Mufti Bilal Umar, Qari Imran Muawiya, Mufti Haider Ali and Mufti Nishad Ahmed, an RPO spokesman said.
The delegation members assured that the religious scholars would extend all possible cooperation to the police and administration to maintain an atmosphere of peace and security.
RPO Alpa said during Muharram-ul-Haram an exemplary atmosphere of peace and security was maintained in the Rawalpindi.
Once again foolproof security arrangements were being made for the Chehlum processions and gatherings to avoid any untoward incident.
More than 6,500 policemen would be deployed for securing more than 50 Chehlum processions and over 40 gatherings in the Rawalpindi region, he added.
Control rooms, he said, were also being set up at the district level to monitor the security situation and regulate the traffic flow round the clock.
Alternative routes would be announced to avoid any disruption in the Chehlum processions and gatherings, the RPO added.
The Ulema and scholars reiterated the resolve that the message of brotherhood, tolerance and peace would be spread on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).
RPO Alpa vowed that the Rawalpindi Police would ensure the observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) peacefully with the cooperation of scholars.
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment
Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..
Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACS South Punjab visits City Land Record Center35 seconds ago
-
Practical measures being taken for sustainable cleanliness37 seconds ago
-
ICT admin seals 30 buildings over code violations39 seconds ago
-
RPO Alpa meets Peace Committee delegation, discusses security arrangements for Chehlum43 seconds ago
-
Digital nation summit highlights Pakistan’s path toward digital transformation45 seconds ago
-
Tarar calls for united front against terrorism53 seconds ago
-
Balochistan govt, Pakistan Railways to launch People’s Train Service between Sariab and Kuchlak so ..1 minute ago
-
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Chehlum3 minutes ago
-
PEF bars male teachers for girl students of grade 8 and above11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns Wana, Mastung blasts11 minutes ago
-
Under-training ASPs visit PA11 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s leader pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy11 minutes ago