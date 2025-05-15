RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa spent a busy day in Talagang, Chakwal District on Thursday, a police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa spent a busy day in Talagang, Chakwal District on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

On his arrival in the city, the RPO was welcomed by District Police Officer Chakwal Lieutenant (Retd) Ahmed Mohiuddin.

During the visit, the RPO met the family members of martyred Constable Iqbal Haider, resident of Lawa, and presented gifts to them. He offered Fateha for the martyr and paid tribute to his services.

RPO Alpa also held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at Saddar Police Station Talagang. Besides the DPO, SDPO Talagang Circle Yashar Matlab Kiani, SHOs of Talagang Saddar, Talagang City Taman and Lawa police stations and other police officers attended the Katchery.

The RPO listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders for their immediate resolution.

The RPO also met delegations of lawyers and the Traders Association and assured them that the Punjab Police stood with the lawyers and the business community, and were providing them with all possible protection.

During visits of the Special Initiative Police Station Saddar Talagang and City Talagang, the RPO checked their records, and directed to fully implement the SIPs protocols made by the Government of Punjab.

RPO Alpa laid the foundation stone of the Smart Safe City Building Talagang.

During his return journey from Talagang to Rawalpindi, the RPO visited the Police Post Balkasar, where he was welcomed by ASP Saddar Circle Dr Sara Ali Hashmi.