RPO Alpa Spend Busy Day In Talagang
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 11:01 PM
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa spent a busy day in Talagang, Chakwal District on Thursday, a police spokesman said
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa spent a busy day in Talagang, Chakwal District on Thursday, a police spokesman said.
On his arrival in the city, the RPO was welcomed by District Police Officer Chakwal Lieutenant (Retd) Ahmed Mohiuddin.
During the visit, the RPO met the family members of martyred Constable Iqbal Haider, resident of Lawa, and presented gifts to them. He offered Fateha for the martyr and paid tribute to his services.
RPO Alpa also held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at Saddar Police Station Talagang. Besides the DPO, SDPO Talagang Circle Yashar Matlab Kiani, SHOs of Talagang Saddar, Talagang City Taman and Lawa police stations and other police officers attended the Katchery.
The RPO listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders for their immediate resolution.
The RPO also met delegations of lawyers and the Traders Association and assured them that the Punjab Police stood with the lawyers and the business community, and were providing them with all possible protection.
During visits of the Special Initiative Police Station Saddar Talagang and City Talagang, the RPO checked their records, and directed to fully implement the SIPs protocols made by the Government of Punjab.
RPO Alpa laid the foundation stone of the Smart Safe City Building Talagang.
During his return journey from Talagang to Rawalpindi, the RPO visited the Police Post Balkasar, where he was welcomed by ASP Saddar Circle Dr Sara Ali Hashmi.
Recent Stories
3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcotics Seized
RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang
IHC Judges transfer case: SC adjourns hearing for May 19
Pakistan's ambassador appreciates activist for advocacy on IIOJK
CTP issues traffic plan for PSL matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Modi’s political capital, myth of military dominance shattered after Pakistan ..
Senate passes resolution praising armed forces for defending country’s territo ..
Deputy Speaker, German envoy emphasis for enhancing bilateral parliamentary coop ..
Commissioner Hazara calls for service delivery reforms across all sectors in Abb ..
IGP Rizvi chairs command conference to boost policing standard
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate cheating culture for interest o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcotics Seized1 minute ago
-
RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang1 minute ago
-
IHC Judges transfer case: SC adjourns hearing for May 191 minute ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador appreciates activist for advocacy on IIOJK1 minute ago
-
CTP issues traffic plan for PSL matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium1 minute ago
-
Modi’s political capital, myth of military dominance shattered after Pakistan victory: Experts5 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution praising armed forces for defending country’s territorial integrity5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker, German envoy emphasis for enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara calls for service delivery reforms across all sectors in Abbottabad5 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi chairs command conference to boost policing standard5 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi14 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar14 minutes ago