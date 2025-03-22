RPO Alpa spends busy day in Murree, inaugurates Eagle Squad

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Saturday visited Murree and spent a busy day to review the working of local police.

According to the police spokesman, the RPO along with District Police Officer Murree Asif Amin inaugurated the Eagle Squad.

During the visit, the RPO also visited the Safe City building and reviewed the working cameras installed in the district and related. issues

On the occasion, he observed that the establishment of Safe City would significantly reduce crimes and with its help criminal elements would be brought to justice.

The RPO took round of Murree Police Station where he reviewed the front desk, hawalat and record management. He directed the staff to further improve public service delivery.

He also planted a sapling during his visit to the DPO Office.

RPO Alpa met with the members of the Peace Committee, Ulema and the office-bearers of the Anjuman Tajran Murree.

As regards the Jumma-ul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr, he directed to ensure mutual communication between the police and civil society.

The RPO listened to the problems and suggestions of the Peace Committee and the Anjuman Tajran and assured them of their solution.

Meanwhile, the RPO held an open court at the Murree Police Station. DPO Asif Amin, Chief Traffic Officer Murree Mughees Ahmed Hashmi and SHOs of Murree District were also present.

Citizens from across the district in a large number participated in the open court.

The RPO issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned to take immediate action on the requests of the citizens and send a report within the prescribed time frame.