Open Menu

RPO Alpa Spends Busy Day In Murree, Inaugurates Eagle Squad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM

RPO Alpa spends busy day in Murree, inaugurates Eagle Squad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Saturday visited Murree and spent a busy day to review the working of local police.

According to the police spokesman, the RPO along with District Police Officer Murree Asif Amin inaugurated the Eagle Squad.

During the visit, the RPO also visited the Safe City building and reviewed the working cameras installed in the district and related. issues

On the occasion, he observed that the establishment of Safe City would significantly reduce crimes and with its help criminal elements would be brought to justice.

The RPO took round of Murree Police Station where he reviewed the front desk, hawalat and record management. He directed the staff to further improve public service delivery.

He also planted a sapling during his visit to the DPO Office.

RPO Alpa met with the members of the Peace Committee, Ulema and the office-bearers of the Anjuman Tajran Murree.

As regards the Jumma-ul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr, he directed to ensure mutual communication between the police and civil society.

The RPO listened to the problems and suggestions of the Peace Committee and the Anjuman Tajran and assured them of their solution.

Meanwhile, the RPO held an open court at the Murree Police Station. DPO Asif Amin, Chief Traffic Officer Murree Mughees Ahmed Hashmi and SHOs of Murree District were also present.

Citizens from across the district in a large number participated in the open court.

The RPO issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned to take immediate action on the requests of the citizens and send a report within the prescribed time frame.

Recent Stories

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

15 minutes ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

16 minutes ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

46 minutes ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

1 hour ago
 Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

1 hour ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

2 hours ago
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

2 hours ago
 Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban f ..

Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining

2 hours ago
 we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Fou ..

We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline fo ..

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

2 hours ago
 UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regul ..

UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan