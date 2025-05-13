RPO Alpa visits Pindigheb, meets traders & lawyers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa on Tuesday visited Pindigheb where he met representatives of traders and Tehsil Bar Association Pindigheb.

District Police Officer Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan accompanied the CPO, the Attock Police spokesperson said.

During the meeting, traders and lawyers presented various issues and suggestions related to the police, and both the police officers assured them of their early resolution.

The RPO said the police would make the establishment of law and order more effective with public participation.

The traders and lawyers appreciated the initiatives being taken for improving law and order, and assured their full cooperation in that regard.

RPO Alpa along the DPO Attock also visited the Pindigheb Police Station, and made a detailed review of its records, front desk and online system.

The RPO on the occasion directed that the policemen to treat the citizens visiting the police station with courtesy and that their problems should be resolved on priority.

He emphasized that transparency, effective action and trust of citizens were the basic elements in police services which should be ensured at all costs.

The DPO Attock gave a detailed briefing to the RPO on the steps taken regarding service delivery.