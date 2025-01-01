RPO Alpa visits Safe City Project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Wednesday directed for early completion of the Safe City Project.

The RPO visited the Safe City Project site to review the construction work on the building, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

He was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing construction work and said the Safe City Project would be activated soon after the building’s completion.

The Safe City Project would help in preventing crimes in Rawalpindi and implementing traffic laws, he added.