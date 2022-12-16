RPO announces reward for police official for securing gold medal in BS degree

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) ::Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan on Friday congratulated a police personnel Subhanullah, an under-trainee constable of Dir Lower police, for securing a gold medal in BS Political Science degree from the University of Malakand.

The RPO invited the young police cop to his office and announced a cash reward and appreciation certificate to encourage the him.

He said Subhanullah's wonderful success was definitely a matter of pride for the entire police force as a whole and for Malakand region in particular.