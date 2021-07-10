UrduPoint.com
RPO Appreciates Role Of DRCs In Resolving Disputes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:18 PM

RPO appreciates role of DRCs in resolving disputes

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Shaukat Abbas said that Dispute Resolution Council comprised experienced and seasoned members, are capable to resolve disputes in a amicable way following local tradition and customs

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Shaukat Abbas said that Dispute Resolution Council comprised experienced and seasoned members, are capable to resolve disputes in a amicable way following local tradition and customs.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of DRC here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Raja Akhtar Ali, Muhammad Nawaz Mehsud, Abdul Haleem Qasooria , Secretary DRC and members. Secretary DRC informed participants about performance of the council.

RPO said that it is appreciable that 352 cases registered over the year, 268 are resolved amicably through arbitration, however, 47 disputes were in courts.

He also appreciated performance of DRC and urged members to work with zeal and dedication for facilitation of the people.

