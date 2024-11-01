RPO Assures Police Cooperation With Business Community
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:35 PM
Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz on Friday reaffirmed that safety and security of the business community remained the priority of the police department
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz on Friday reaffirmed that safety and security of the business community remained the priority of the police department. He said that ongoing efforts by the police to curb the crimes including thefts, street crimes and others would be further intensified in industrial areas.
He said this while talking to a delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) that met with him here at his office.
During the meeting, President RCCI Usman Shaukat emphasized reactivating the police posts and patrol in Rawat Industrial Estate, finding lasting solutions for encroachment issues in city markets, reducing traffic congestion, and reviving the Police-Chamber Coordination Committee.
He also extended the invitation to the RPO, to visit the Chamber along with CPO and CTO to discuss the business community's concerns.
Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former President Manzar Khurshid Sheikh, and members of the Executive Committee of RCCI were also part of the delegation.
Recent Stories
Killing of innocent school going children unacceptable: Balochistan Chief Minist ..
KP govt. inks agreement to establish power transmission line
China has risen to challenges, turbocharged its economy
Arrangements for launching drug-free Peshawar campaign finalized
Botswana opposition wins election in historic turnaround
Ombudsman directs concerned departments to keep watch on illegal sale of LPG
Qatar's $3bln investment to have significant impact on Pakistan economy: Ministe ..
Former Senator Swati remanded to judicial custody
Khelta Punjab Games inaugurated at Dring Stadium
ITP launch campaign against wrong parking violators
Muqam inquires about AJK president’s health, wishes swift recovery
2 killed in roof collapse incident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Killing of innocent school going children unacceptable: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugt4 minutes ago
-
KP govt. inks agreement to establish power transmission line4 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for launching drug-free Peshawar campaign finalized4 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman directs concerned departments to keep watch on illegal sale of LPG4 minutes ago
-
Qatar's $3bln investment to have significant impact on Pakistan economy: Minister for Information, B ..4 minutes ago
-
Former Senator Swati remanded to judicial custody4 minutes ago
-
ITP launch campaign against wrong parking violators11 minutes ago
-
Muqam inquires about AJK president’s health, wishes swift recovery11 minutes ago
-
2 killed in roof collapse incident11 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif's Green Tractor Scheme re-launched after 12 years: CM12 minutes ago
-
Attorney General assures IHC of PTI focal person return within 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
CBWB rescues 40 begging kids in October12 minutes ago