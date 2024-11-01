Open Menu

RPO Assures Police Cooperation With Business Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:35 PM

RPO assures police cooperation with business community

Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz on Friday reaffirmed that safety and security of the business community remained the priority of the police department

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz on Friday reaffirmed that safety and security of the business community remained the priority of the police department. He said that ongoing efforts by the police to curb the crimes including thefts, street crimes and others would be further intensified in industrial areas.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) that met with him here at his office.

During the meeting, President RCCI Usman Shaukat emphasized reactivating the police posts and patrol in Rawat Industrial Estate, finding lasting solutions for encroachment issues in city markets, reducing traffic congestion, and reviving the Police-Chamber Coordination Committee.

He also extended the invitation to the RPO, to visit the Chamber along with CPO and CTO to discuss the business community's concerns.

Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former President Manzar Khurshid Sheikh, and members of the Executive Committee of RCCI were also part of the delegation.

Related Topics

Police Business Visit Traffic Rawalpindi Chamber Market Commerce

Recent Stories

Killing of innocent school going children unaccept ..

Killing of innocent school going children unacceptable: Balochistan Chief Minist ..

4 minutes ago
 KP govt. inks agreement to establish power transmi ..

KP govt. inks agreement to establish power transmission line

4 minutes ago
 China has risen to challenges, turbocharged its ec ..

China has risen to challenges, turbocharged its economy

4 minutes ago
 Arrangements for launching drug-free Peshawar camp ..

Arrangements for launching drug-free Peshawar campaign finalized

4 minutes ago
 Botswana opposition wins election in historic turn ..

Botswana opposition wins election in historic turnaround

4 minutes ago
 Ombudsman directs concerned departments to keep wa ..

Ombudsman directs concerned departments to keep watch on illegal sale of LPG

4 minutes ago
Qatar's $3bln investment to have significant impac ..

Qatar's $3bln investment to have significant impact on Pakistan economy: Ministe ..

4 minutes ago
 Former Senator Swati remanded to judicial custody

Former Senator Swati remanded to judicial custody

4 minutes ago
 Khelta Punjab Games inaugurated at Dring Stadium

Khelta Punjab Games inaugurated at Dring Stadium

11 minutes ago
 ITP launch campaign against wrong parking violator ..

ITP launch campaign against wrong parking violators

11 minutes ago
 Muqam inquires about AJK president’s health, wis ..

Muqam inquires about AJK president’s health, wishes swift recovery

11 minutes ago
 2 killed in roof collapse incident

2 killed in roof collapse incident

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan