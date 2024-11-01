RPO assures police cooperation with business community

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz on Friday reaffirmed that safety and security of the business community remained the priority of the police department

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz on Friday reaffirmed that safety and security of the business community remained the priority of the police department. He said that ongoing efforts by the police to curb the crimes including thefts, street crimes and others would be further intensified in industrial areas.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) that met with him here at his office.

During the meeting, President RCCI Usman Shaukat emphasized reactivating the police posts and patrol in Rawat Industrial Estate, finding lasting solutions for encroachment issues in city markets, reducing traffic congestion, and reviving the Police-Chamber Coordination Committee.

He also extended the invitation to the RPO, to visit the Chamber along with CPO and CTO to discuss the business community's concerns.

Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former President Manzar Khurshid Sheikh, and members of the Executive Committee of RCCI were also part of the delegation.