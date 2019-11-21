RPO assures traders of security

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ehsan Tufail has said that culprits involved in extortion and street crimes would be dealt with an iron hand.

Talking to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik at his office on Thursday, he said that the problems faced by the business community would be resolved on priority and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

The RPO said the business community was an asset for the country and the security of businessmen was the prime task for the police.

He said that suggestions and identification of key locations for the installation, control room and improved connectivity of CCTV cameras will be implemented in markets.

The RCCI president on the occasion said the chamber always cooperated with the administration and urged early completion of Safe City project and assured full cooperation from the business community.

He also invited the RPO to visit to the chamber office.