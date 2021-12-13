UrduPoint.com

RPO Awarded Commendation Certificates, Cash Prizes Among Best Cops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:16 PM

RPO awarded commendation certificates, cash prizes among best cops

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan awarded commendation certificates cash prizes among best performing officers and cops in the year 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan awarded commendation certificates cash prizes among best performing officers and cops in the year 2021.

Those who received awards including Inspector Khizer Hayyat, Inspector Legal Atif Riaz, Inspector Shakeel Ahmed, Inspector Tahir Abbas, Lady Sub Inspector Saira Fatemi, Sub Inspector Muhammad Latif, Traffic Warden Muhammad Ahsan, Sub Inspector Muhammad Ishaq, Sub Inspector Muhammad Usman, Chief Constable Waqas Ali, SSA Usman Constable Yasir Javed, Constable Sakhawat Hussain, Constable Javed Iqbal, Constable Muhammad Waseem, Constable Tariq Saleem, Constable Farhan Riaz, Constable Jaber Hussain, Sub Inspector Zubair, ASI Nabil Ahmed, Naib Qasid Abid Hussain and other police officers.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi said that the officers who have shown good performance in the police department are our valuable asset.

RPO said that strict action would be taken against those who were performing their duties with negligence and slackness. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

