RPO awards appreciation certificates, cash to CPO, 30 others

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Wednesday awarded appreciation certificates to City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth and 30 other officials on showing good performance in checking crime.

Best performing police officials are the pride of Multan region, CPO said on the occasion, said a statement.

Officials who fight crime putting their life in danger to ensure rule of law are an inspiration keeping the morale of Multan police higher, Khurram added.

Appreciation certificates and cash awards were given to best performers on resolving sensitive nature cases involving heinous crimes.

Other recipients included SSP Operations Captain (Retired) Syed Zeeshan Haidar, SP Gulgasht Dr Raza Tanveer, SP Sadar Ahmad Raza, DSP Shujabad Jawwad Ahmad, DSP Gulgasht Humayun Iftikhar, inspector Qaswar Hussain, inspector Bashir Ahmad Haraj, inspector Tahir Ijaz, IT expert sub inspector Muhammad Hanif, sub inspector Rashid Mahmood, Assistant sub inspectors Muhmmad Ramzan, Shahid Iqbal, Mahmood Iqbal, Javed Iqbal, Asad Abbas, Khalid Masud, Munir Javed, Muhammad Jahangir, head constable Sajid Mumtaz, and constables Muhammad Ansar, Nasir Ali, Naeem, Inam ul Haq, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Khan, Aslam Iqbal, Munir Ahmad, Abbas Ali, Shabbir Abbas and Muhammad Shahid.