RPO Awards Cash Prizes, Certificates To Traffic Wardens

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 06:38 PM

RPO awards cash prizes, certificates to traffic wardens

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to traffic wardens for offering best services to masses besides, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to traffic wardens for offering best services to masses besides, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

In a ceremony held here on Tuesday, the regional police officer said that the basic purpose of the police department was to serve the people and to protect lives and property of the masses adding that all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

He said that the department was striving hard to ensure maximum relief to masses through improving service delivery. Traffic police had a key role in traffic management and the traffic wardens were offering best services to masses besides regulating traffic, he added.

On the occasion, he gave away cash prizes and commendatory certificates to traffic wardens Siddique, Muhammad Farrukh, Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Jamshed and Muhammad Kashif.

