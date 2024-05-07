RPO Awards Cash Prizes, Certificates To Traffic Wardens
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to traffic wardens for offering best services to masses besides, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow in the city
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to traffic wardens for offering best services to masses besides, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.
In a ceremony held here on Tuesday, the regional police officer said that the basic purpose of the police department was to serve the people and to protect lives and property of the masses adding that all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.
He said that the department was striving hard to ensure maximum relief to masses through improving service delivery. Traffic police had a key role in traffic management and the traffic wardens were offering best services to masses besides regulating traffic, he added.
On the occasion, he gave away cash prizes and commendatory certificates to traffic wardens Siddique, Muhammad Farrukh, Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Jamshed and Muhammad Kashif.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects
Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interbank
Pak-China Lab for AI&SA established at UAF
Gold prices go down in Pakistan by Rs500 per tola
Exiled Kashmiri leader Dr. Shah calls for sanctions against India over human rig ..
PUC launches nationwide reconciliation drive for political stability, national u ..
Rupee gains 11 paisa against US dollar
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects6 minutes ago
-
Pak-China Lab for AI&SA established at UAF4 minutes ago
-
Two youth drown in River Indus at Kohistan32 minutes ago
-
86th meeting of Board of Advanced Studies, Research of IUB held32 minutes ago
-
Tribal districts education foundation takes steps to improve education system: MD32 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 77,452 power pilferers in 228 days32 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari conducts surprise hospital inspections, urges improved healthcare standards42 minutes ago
-
US DCM, SCCI agree on promotion of mutual trade, industrial, economic activities42 minutes ago
-
Revenue officials ordered to meet targets42 minutes ago
-
CM reviews CBD projects42 minutes ago
-
Exiled Kashmiri leader Dr. Shah calls for sanctions against India over human rights abuses5 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to revenue offices42 minutes ago