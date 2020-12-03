RPO awards policemen for arresting dacoit gang

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Imran Ahmar on Thursday gave commendation certificates and cash awards to the policemen for arresting a dacoit gang and recovering goods worth over Rs. 7.7 million

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Imran Ahmar on Thursday gave commendation certificates and cash awards to the policemen for arresting a dacoit gang and recovering goods worth over Rs. 7.7 million.

A police spokesman informed that a ceremony was held here in which RPO handed over cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to SHO, Jatli Police Station Muhammad Abbas and member of investigation team who arrested Omer Gul, Akbar Hussain and Rehmat Ullah involved in different dacoities, robberies, snatching and other criminal activities in Jatli, Attock and Chakwal and other areas of Rawalpindi division.

The police also recovered the stolen goods worth over of Rs. 7.7 million.

On the occasion, RPO said that such officers and officials who put their lives at stakes for service and protection of citizens are really precious and proud asset of department and their examples are a source of beacon for rest of the force.