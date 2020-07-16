UrduPoint.com
RPO Awards Policemen For Arresting PO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:29 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Suhail Habeeb Tajik on Thursday gave commendation certificates and cash awards to the policemen for arresting Pro-claimed Offender (PO).

Naseerabad police held pro-claimed offender involved in murder case in 2019.

After committing crime the accused ran away from the scene.

After hectic efforts, Naseerabad police successfully arrested the accused by using latest technology.

The RPO gave commendation certificates and awarded cash to Sub inspector Nasir Mumtaz, Sub inspector Zafar Iqbal, ASI Amir Ashraf and Constable Ghulam Abbas.

SDPO Cantt Kamran Hameed was also present on the occasion.

Dr Suhail appreciated the performance of the policemen who arrested pro claimed offender by putting their lives in danger.

He called upon policemen to play their role in controlling crimes adding it was prime responsibility of the police department to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

