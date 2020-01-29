UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Awards Punishments To Police Officers/officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

RPO awards punishments to police officers/officials

Regional Police Officer (RPO) has awarded punishments to police officers, officials on various charges here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) has awarded punishments to police officers, officials on various charges here Wednesday.

RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja listened to the complaints, appeals and showcause notices against 29 police officials at police lines complex.

He demoted an SI Ahmed Yar Bhatti to ASI rank on poor investigation in a murder case,and issued orders for forfeiting one year service of SI Ijaz, ASIs Shabir Abbas and Muhammad Farooq.

He also ordered regular inquiry against ASI (T) Farman Ali on show cause notice,besides dissmissing head constable Farooq and constable Waqar on corruption charges.

RPO awarded punishment of censure to 8 police officers and officials on different charges.

However,he cut the punishments on six appeals and dismissed seven others.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Police Poor

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

17 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

17 minutes ago

Karigar Mela to empower rural communities inspires ..

19 minutes ago

Former rulers wasted national exchequer in securit ..

19 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police busted Intra-provincial dacoit g ..

19 minutes ago

Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate condole with Rafi ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.