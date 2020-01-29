RPO awards punishments to police officers/officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) has awarded punishments to police officers, officials on various charges here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) has awarded punishments to police officers, officials on various charges here Wednesday.

RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja listened to the complaints, appeals and showcause notices against 29 police officials at police lines complex.

He demoted an SI Ahmed Yar Bhatti to ASI rank on poor investigation in a murder case,and issued orders for forfeiting one year service of SI Ijaz, ASIs Shabir Abbas and Muhammad Farooq.

He also ordered regular inquiry against ASI (T) Farman Ali on show cause notice,besides dissmissing head constable Farooq and constable Waqar on corruption charges.

RPO awarded punishment of censure to 8 police officers and officials on different charges.

However,he cut the punishments on six appeals and dismissed seven others.