RPO Babar Sarfraz Assumes Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

RPO Babar Sarfraz assumes charge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa assumed charge of his office here on Friday.

A smart contingent of policemen presented him salute at police lines Faisalabad while CPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operation Abdullah Lak, SSP Investigation Muhammad Ajmal and town SPs were present on the occasion.

Later, RPO Babar Sarfraz laid a floral wreath at the monument of police martyrs and recollected their sacrificesin the line of duty. Dua-e-Fatiha was also offered for the departed souls of the martyrs.

