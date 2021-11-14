RPO Bahawalpur chairs meeting

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Recently posted Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur, Shair Akbar presided over a meeting of police officials at RPO Office to review police progress.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the meeting was attended by District Police Officers of all districts of Bahawalpur region and senior officials.

The meeting reviewed security and crime situation of the Bahawalpur region.

Addressing the meeting, the RPO said that from constable to RPO, all police officials were part the police team to maintain law and order in the region.

He directed the SDPOs to ensure conducting open police katchehri at Tehsil Headquarters level.

He warned that stern action would be taken on corruption in the police department.

