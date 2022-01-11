UrduPoint.com

RPO Bahawalpur Chairs Meeting To Review Maintenance Of Peace

January 11, 2022

RPO Bahawalpur chairs meeting to review maintenance of peace

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur range, Shair Akbar presided over a meeting of senior police officials at his office to review progress in maintenance of peace in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur range, Shair Akbar presided over a meeting of senior police officials at his office to review progress in maintenance of peace in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SDPOs and other senior police officials.

The meeting reviewed issues including challan of heinous crimes, ongoing investigation into FIRs and others.

Addressing the meeting, the RPO said that no compromise would be made on maintenance of peace. He directed the station house officers to accelerate pace of actions against criminals within their jurisdiction. He directed the officials concerned to ensure proper mechanism of checking at entrance and exit points of the districts besides activating e-police application.

