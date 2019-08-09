UrduPoint.com
RPO Bahawalpur For Solving People's Problems At Earliest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:01 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood listened to complaints at open kachehri held at his office here today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the purpose of these open kachehries was to solve people's problems at earliest.

He said that the door of his office was open for complainants. He said that steps are being taken for changing thana culture.

RPO urged parents to stop their children from one-wheeling and ariel firing since it was not solely the police's responsibility.

