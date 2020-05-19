RPO Bahawalpur for solving peoples problems on priority basis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer Zubair Dareshak has said that people's problems must be resolved on a priority basis and all the complaints received at citizen portal must be redressed without any delay.

He was addressing a training session of Citizen Portal in-charges and operators of Bahawalpur Region here ton Tuesday. He said that it was the duty of the police to serve people and all officers must work towards facilitating masses.

The session was informed that 8761 complaints related to Bahawalpur Region were received at citizen portal, of which 8398 were resolved while 363 were under process.

Citizens can register complaints online through citizen portal or calling 8787 helplines.