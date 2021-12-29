RPO Bahawalpur gave away certificates to officials

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Range, Shair Akbar has given away appreciation certificates and cash prizes to police officials for showing good performance in dealing with crimes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Range, Shair Akbar has given away appreciation certificates and cash prizes to police officials for showing good performance in dealing with crimes.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, certificates and cash prizes were given away to those police officials who ensured the arrests of proclaimed offenders and robbers and maintained peace and order within jurisdiction of their circles and police stations.

The police officials who got appreciation certificates and cash prizes included Sub-the Inspector, Muhammad Aazam, ASI Muhammad Shoaib, ASI Safdar Khan, Constable Zulfiqar Ali, Constable Fakhar Riaz, Constable Muhammad Saleem, Constable Muhammad Azeem, Constable Ateeq and Constable Abrar.