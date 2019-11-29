RPO Bahawalpur holds open kachehri at his office

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood Friday held an open kachehri to redress people complaints here at his office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood Friday held an open kachehri to redress people complaints here at his office.

Regional Police Officer sought a report from District Police Officer on a complaint of Hashim Farooqi.

He also asked District Standing board to submit a report on another application from Kareem Khan.

On the applications of Ama Bibi and Mushtaq Bhatti, RPO directed SP Investigation to probe the matters and submit reports.

RPO also issued similar instructions on the applications from Allah Bakhsh, Muhammad Siddique, Abdul Ghafoor, Ghulam Fareed and Jamila Bibi.