RPO Bahawalpur inspects examinations center

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Shair Akbar visited examinations center established under the auspices of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur here.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur, RPO Bahawalpur, Shair Akbar along with other officials visited examinations center established at Government Cannt High school Bahawalpur City.

The BISE Bahawalpur has established examinations center for conducting examinations for Matric class.

The RPO inspected security made at the examinations center and directed the police officials to ensure physical checking of the persons entering examinations center.