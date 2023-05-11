RPO Bahawalpur inspects Police Khidmat Markaz

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police officer Rai Babar Saeed Thursday visited the Police Khidmat Markaz and inspected the performance of the staff.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the RPO Bahawalpur inspected the provision of facilities being provided to citizens in 14 fields at the Police Khidmat Markaz. He also inspected the performance of the Tahaffaz Center established at the Police Khidmat Markaz.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Tahaffaz Centers established at the Police Khidmat Markaz across the Punjab province would help in providing help and protection to women, children, transgenders and other citizens who had faced violence, harassment, exploitation and atrocities.

He said that the police would continue helping women, transgenders, street children and other people by providing their cooperation with them through Tahaffaz Centers established at the Police Khidmat Markaz.