RPO Bahawalpur transferred

Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Government of Punjab has notified the transfer of Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Munir Ahmad Zia Rao with immediate effect

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Government of Punjab has notified the transfer of Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Munir Ahmad Zia Rao with immediate effect.

A notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab dated the 27th January 2023, Mr. Munir Ahmad Zia Rao (PSP-BS-20), Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur is hereby transferred with immediate effect.

The notification further said that he was directed to report to Services and General Administration, Government of Punjab for further orders.